ARIES (March 21 to April 19): An apparent act of injustice might turn out to be either an error in judgment or just plain stupidity. So calm down and cool off, and let the explanations roll out.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s upsetting when someone you trusted might have failed you. But with new opportunities ahead, you’ll soon be too busy to feel even a wee bit sorry for yourself.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A sense of uncertainty could be a good reason to change your position on an important matter. Someone close might try to talk you out of it, but it’s your decision to make.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Being too zealous in pursuing your goal could create some resistance. Try to be more mindful of what you ask people to do, and they’ll be more likely to do it.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Things change as you go from being ignored to being Lionized once again. This is a good time to reintroduce those previously rejected ideas to a more receptive audience.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Someone new in your life creates both anticipation as well as anxiety. Avoid the potential for misunderstandings by watching what you say and how you say it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Watch your budget so that you don’t overspend now and have less to invest when the time is right later on. Arrange to share your weekend with someone special.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): The temptation to involve yourself in a friend’s or family member’s personal problems is laudable. But get the facts before you make a firm commitment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You might be upset by some of your critics. But most of your associates continue to keep the faith in your ability to get the job done, and done well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You’ve reached an important point in your ongoing pursuit of your goals. You might now want to consider letting someone you trust join you on your journey.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You’ve been going through a spate of uncertainty involving people you care for. But it might be time to take a stand on a position you feel sure you can defend.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Treading water keeps you busy, but it won’t get you where you need to go. Time to stop making excuses and to start moving ahead toward your goals.

BORN THIS WEEK: You see life as both creative and pragmatic. You would not only be a fine artist, but also a successful one.

