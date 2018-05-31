OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 10-5
1710 4BR/3BA
508 3BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292
PITTSVILLE
Strawberry Village
White Richardson Rd
Sat & Sun 10-2
New Homes in
Elegantly Affordable
Living Community
Atlantis Homes
302-846-9739
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
BISHOPVILLE
13130 Hidden Acres
Auction Preview
Wed 4-5:30
31+/- Acres
3400+/- SF Ranch
+ Many Outbuildings
Pete Richardson
Auction Sales
410-546-2425
FRANKFORD
The Estuary
30118 Islander Beach Rd
Daily 10-5
New Community
Single Family Homes
Many Activities
5 Mins to Fenwick
Beazer Homes
302-217-3724
MILLVILLE
Bishop’s Landing
25513 Fox Point Ln
Daily 10-5
New Community
5 Minutes to Beach
3-5BR Villas & Homes
Lots of Amenities
Beazer Homes
302-235-3024
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Daily 10-4
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
OCEAN PINES
23 Pintail Drive
Sun 11-3
Luxurious
Waterfront
4BR/2.5BA
Dock with Boat Lift
Phyllis Fennessy
Shamrock Realty
443-880-7176
OCEAN PINES
8 The Point
Salt Grass Cove
Sat 1:30-4
Waterfront
3BR/3.5BA
Townhome
Edie Brennan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-3027
OCEAN PINES
49 Club House Drive
Sun 1-4
Waterfront
New Construction
4BR/3BA Home
80’ Bulkhead
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN PINES
504 Tidewater Cove
The Point
Sat 10-4
4BR/3.5BA Home
Modern Coastal
Open Floor Plan
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
NORTH OCEAN CITY
13461 Madison Ave
Sun 11-3
Luxury Coastal
4BR/3.5BA
Bayfront Home
Panoramic Views
Mechelle Nichols
Berkshire Hathaway
410-430-1575