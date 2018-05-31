Worcester Prep Awards Spring Sports Middle School Winners

The Worcester Preparatory School spring sports award winners from middle school were, front from left, Zoe Brafman, MVP grade seven; Linley Hill, coaches award, grade seven, Ava Wilsey, most improved, grade seven, Kat Moore, coaches award, grade eight, Myranda Beebe, MVP, grade eight and Maggie Miller, most improved, grade eight; and, back, Ibrahim Kazi (coaches award, blue, Mark Dahr, most improved, blue), Jack Gardner, MVP, blue, Brice Richins, MVP, red, Tristan Weinstein, most improved. red, and Bennett Tinkler, coaches award, Red.