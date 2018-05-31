OCEAN CITY — Authorities continue to investigate this week the fatal collision between a motorcycle and vehicle last Saturday afternoon that claimed the life of a New York man.

Around 12:30 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers and emergency services responded to a reported serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway. The investigation revealed a motorcycle had collided with an SUV.

First-responders determined the operator of the motorcycle, identified as Armondo Bond, 43, of Staten Island, N.Y., was deceased shortly after their arrival. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Several lanes of Coastal Highway were closed for nearly three hours on a busy Memorial Day Saturday afternoon while the OCPD Traffic Safety Unit conducted its investigation of the collision. The investigation into the cause of the collision was still ongoing as of mid-week.