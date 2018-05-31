Easterseals Receives $4,000 Grant Through Franklin P. And Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

by
Easterseals Receives $4,000 Grant Through Franklin P. And Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently received a $4,000 grant through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. Easterseals will use the grant will be used to purchase new equipment for their sensory gym, used in their Children’s Therapy program in Salisbury, Pictured, from left, are Alesia Griffith, Easterseals clinical coordinator; Janet O’Brien, Easterseals occupational therapist; Keegan George, Easterseals Children’s Therapy participant; Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation; Ed Welch, Perdue employee; and Kenan Sklenar, Easterseals President/CEO.