John Alexander Webb, Sr.

BERLIN — John Alexander Webb, Sr., age 77, died Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Bishopville, he was the son of the late Virgil James Webb and Catherine Loretta Mitchell Webb. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Hudson Webb. Surviving are his children, John A. Webb Jr. and his wife Mary of Selbyville, and Teresa Webb Aydelotte and her companion Chad of Snow Hill. There are four grandchildren, Shawn Aydelotte, Lindsay Aydelotte, John “Alex” Webb, III and Hannah Webb. Also surviving are his brothers Norman Webb of Showell, Joshua Webb, Sr. of Whaleyville, Virgil Lee Webb, Sr. and his wife Joan of Showell, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Walter Webb, and a sister, Audrey Topping. He is also survived by his beloved companion, Lyda Lank.

Mr. Webb had been a truck driver throughout his career, having worked with Perdue for 15 years and on his own for 41 years. An Army Veteran, he was a member of Boggs-Disharoon American Legion Post #123 in Berlin for 51 years, member of OOIDA (Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association) and Assateague Mobile Sportfisherman’s Association. He loved fishing, camping and knife collecting. He had attended Friendship United Methodist Church. He would be remembered by many of his trucking friends by his CB handle, “Cheyenne.”

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 1 at 2 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery near Berlin. A donation in his memory may be made to the Boggs-Disharoon American Legion Post #123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin, Md. 21811, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Va., 22312. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Frank Landis Hoover

OCEAN CITY — Frank Landis Hoover passed away peacefully on May 23, 2018 at the age of 91.

Born on July 7, 1926 in Washington, DC, Frank was the son of the late Eli Landis Hoover and Florence Agnes Dixon Hoover.

Frank earned his GED after returning from his tour of duty in the Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946. He was recognized for his Naval service as a Seaman Second Class, most recently by the Town of Ocean City as one of its Hometown Heroes. He was a proud and patriotic American.

His post-war career was spent in the road construction industry with his last 20 years as office manager for State Construction Company in Landover, Md. In 1965, Frank and his wife Sunny bought a summer home in Ocean City where they retired full time in 1981 and enjoyed fishing and the most beautiful sunsets in the world.

Frank had a very giving spirit and thus was very active in the local community. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 166, serving as Commander from 1995-97 and Vice Commander from 2006-07. He was an active volunteer with the Legion for over 35 years and was well known for his efforts with bingo. He earned the Legionnaire of the Year award in 2006. He also served as a distinguished and active member of the Ocean City Board of Port Wardens for 30 years. Frank also volunteered his time and energy to the Berlin Nursing and Rehab Center and to the local Meals on Wheels program. An active member of the local AARP chapter, he was recognized for his outstanding community service. Frank was very proud to be a long-time member of the Atlantic United Methodist Church and served the church in many different capacities. Frank truly was a friend to all of Ocean City yet was very humble about his community involvement.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Valencia Mae Sunday “Sunny” Hoover; his brother, Stephen Hoover; and his sisters Margaret Wells and Mary Diggs. He is survived by his son, Frank G. Hoover and his wife Joanne of Concord, N.C., his daughter Laurie Marie Brucki and her husband Richard of Roanoke, Va., and his three adored grandchildren Taylor M. Brucki and his wife Kelsey of Alexandria, Va., Kristen L. Brucki of Ocean City and Dylan J. Brucki of Laurel, Md.

Special heartfelt thanks goes to his many loving and helpful friends in Ocean City, the caring and supportive staff, congregation and fellow volunteers at Atlantic United Methodist Church, the compassionate aides with Coastal Hospice and to his granddaughter Kristen, “Tootsie” as he fondly called her, who became his live-in caregiver a year ago.

In Frank’s true giving spirit, he donated his remains to the Anatomy Board of Maryland to further medical research in an effort to help others. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Atlantic United Methodist Church and/or Coastal Hospice.

Frank’s life was celebrated at a memorial service Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at Atlantic United Methodist Church. The family received friends immediately after the service in the church hall.