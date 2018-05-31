The new Flower Street culvert is pictured doing its job last week. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Recent stormwater improvements appear to be serving their purpose in Berlin.

According to town officials, the significant rainfall the area has experienced in recent weeks has tested various stormwater measures put in place during the past few years. Councilman Dean Burrell referenced flooding in other areas of Maryland and said he was thankful Berlin had not suffered during recent storms. He credited the town’s stormwater management efforts.

“Here in the Town of Berlin we took action,” he said. “We saw a problem and we are attempting to address the problem.”

During her report to the Berlin Town Council Monday, Town Administrator Laura Allen also said the projects appeared to be working. In a slideshow, she shared photos taken in the area of the Flower Street culvert that was recently enlarged.

“While the creek, and the waterway, is pretty full, the traditional view of the flooding over the road is not there,” she said. “For me this was a success story of one of our key stormwater projects.”

She shared similar photos of William Street. In the past, significant rain events would result in the flooding of the street itself. During the May 18 rain, the expanded culvert and the offline wetlands recently completed in the area collected much of the rainwater. Allen said the culvert was full but was able to contain the water.

During her report Allen also addressed various upcoming events. She said that on June 5, the town would host a meeting with Matrix Consulting to review the fire and emergency medical services funding study recently completed.

On June 20, Allen is hosting a meeting for area nonprofits interested in seeking grants from the town. This spring, the town adjusted its nonprofit grant policy to ensure that all requests receive a fair and efficient review. Allen plans to review that new policy with area nonprofits at the meeting, which is set for 4 p.m. at town hall.

Allen also reminded residents to adhere to the town’s trash collection guidelines.

“We are getting calls about missed trash pick-ups and when we looked into it we determined many people are not putting their trash out before 6 a.m.,” she said.

If trash isn’t out by 6 a.m., collectors are taken them away from other responsibilities, such as grass cutting and recycling collection.

“Sometimes we get a call at the end of the day when another pick-up attempt isn’t an option, and that’s really frustrating to our residents,” Allen said. “It’s in everyone’s interests to have an efficient and effective trash pick-up system. If everyone puts their trash out before 6 a.m. …, we can make that happen.”