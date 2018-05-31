Ocean City was a seasonal town (Memorial Day to Labor Day) and didn’t get a full-time library until the mid-1960s.

The Ocean City branch of the Worcester County Library opened in July 1966 on the corner of 14th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. It served the community for over 40 years but had outgrown its cramped space by the time the building was demolished in April 2008.

A new “state of the art” library opened the same year at 100th Street and Coastal Highway with the ability to serve Ocean City’s residents and visitors far into the future.

Photo by Bunk Mann