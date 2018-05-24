OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 10-5
1710 4BR/3BA
508 3BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292
PITTSVILLE
Strawberry Village
White Richardson Rd
Sat & Sun 10-2
New Homes in
Elegantly Affordable
Living Community
Atlantis Homes
302-846-9739
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
OCEAN CITY
1521 Teal Drive
Mallard Island
14th Street, Bayside
Sat & Sun 10-3
4BR/2.5BA Home
Tranquil Setting
Maryellen Rosenblit
Coldwell Banker
410-723-8701
FRANKFORD
The Estuary
30118 Islander Beach Rd
Daily 10-5
New Community
Single Family Homes
Many Activities
5 Mins to Fenwick
Beazer Homes
302-217-3724
MILLVILLE
Bishop’s Landing
25513 Fox Point Ln
Daily 10-5
New Community
5 Minutes to Beach
3-5BR Villas & Homes
Lots of Amenities
Beazer Homes
302-235-3024
OCEAN CITY
Angelfish #307
14 133rd Street
Oceanblock
Sat & Sun 11-1
2BR/2BA Condo
Great Views
Tim Meadowcroft
Long & Foster
443-235-7266
OCEAN PINES
23 Pintail Drive
Sat, Sun, Mon 11-3
Luxurious
Waterfront
4BR/2.5BA
Dock with Boat Lift
Phyllis Fennessy
Shamrock Realty
443-880-7176
BERLIN
511 Sunlight Lane
Townhouse #3
Sat 11-2
Gorgeous End Unit
3BR/2.5BA
Sunroom, Patio
Bonnie Brown
Berkshire Hathaway
443-859-4049
OCEAN PINES
49 Club House Drive
Sat 9-2
Waterfront
New Construction
4BR/3BA Home
80’ Bulkhead
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN PINES
504 Tidewater Cove
The Point
Sun 9-1
4BR/3.5BA Home
Modern Coastal
Open Floor Plan
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
FENWICK ISLAND
40127 Fenwick Ave
Unit #3
Sat 11-1:30
Ocean Block
Walk to Beach
6BR/4BA
Custom Coastal Home
Irma Curtis
Coldwell Banker
410-952-9784
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Daily 10-4
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
OCEAN PINES
135 Pine Forest Drive
The Point
Sat 12-4 & Sun 10-1
5BR/3.5BA/2800+SF
Coastal Style Home
Tina Dorsey
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
301-875-1821
OCEAN CITY
Marshall Inn #306
62nd St Oceanblock
Sat 11-1
Ocean View Studio
Completely Reno.
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
Billy Barr
240-367-6122
OCEAN CITY
South Bay #102
Direct Bayfront
5th Street
Sat 2-5 & Sun 11-2
3BR/2BA Condo
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
Billy Barr
240-367-6122