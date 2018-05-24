Stephen Decatur High School Holds Annual STAR Breakfast

Students BStephen Decatur High School held its annual STAR (Students Thriving on Achievement and Responsibility) breakfast sponsored by the Berlin-Ocean City Optimists on April 25 where 25 students were recognized for their exceptional behavior and/or strong academic performance. Left, senior Bryce Kalchthaler, junior Paul Haddad and senior Darius Price were honorees at the event. Right, honoree freshman Morgan Davis poses with Berlin Town Councilman Zackery Tyndall. Submitted Photos