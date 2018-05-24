OCEAN CITY- Th Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District will hold its first contest of the 2018 of its summer-long tournament series this weekend on the beach at 30th Street.

The Delmarva ESA Summer Surf Series gets underway with the first tournament of the season on Saturday. Delmarva ESA hold five amateur surf contests each summer at different locations throughout the resort area. Participants in various age, gender and surfing style divisions will compete for points all summer in order to qualify for the Mid-Atlantic Surfing Championships and ultimately the East Coast Championships.

The first contest of the summer series will be held on the beach at 30th on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 2018 Summers Surf Series is sponsored by K-Coast Surf Shop, Assateague Island Surf Shop, Chauncey’s Surf Shop, Malibu’s Surf Shop, East of Maui, Quiet Storm Surf Shop, Walk On Water Paddleboard Shop, Ocean Atlantic Surf Shop, Endless Summer Surf Shop, Burley Oak Brewing Co., Pablo’s Bowls, Ocean City Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation and Deeley Insurance Group.