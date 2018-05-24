First Surf Contest Of Summer Series Slated

by

OCEAN CITY- Th Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District will hold its first contest of the 2018 of its summer-long tournament series this weekend on the beach at 30th Street.

The Delmarva ESA Summer Surf Series gets underway with the first tournament of the season on Saturday. Delmarva ESA hold five amateur surf contests each summer at different locations throughout the resort area. Participants in various age, gender and surfing style divisions will compete for points all summer in order to qualify for the Mid-Atlantic Surfing Championships and ultimately the East Coast Championships.

The first contest of the summer series will be held on the beach at 30th on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 2018 Summers Surf Series is sponsored by K-Coast Surf Shop, Assateague Island Surf Shop, Chauncey’s Surf Shop, Malibu’s Surf Shop, East of Maui, Quiet Storm Surf Shop, Walk On Water Paddleboard Shop, Ocean Atlantic Surf Shop, Endless Summer Surf Shop, Burley Oak Brewing Co., Pablo’s Bowls, Ocean City Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation and Deeley Insurance Group.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.