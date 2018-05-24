Beres And Moore Named SD High School April Premier Driving School Athletes Of The Month

Stephen Decatur High School junior Grace Beres and Montrel Moore were named the April Premier Driving School Athletes of the Month. Beres has filled the number one position for women’s tennis this season and is going to represent SDHS at the district level in mixed doubles, while Moore has been a top 10 finisher in the 100 meters and 200 meters as well as a member of several successful relay teams. They are pictured with Assistant Principal Ryan Cowder and Premier Driving School representative Kelly Sisk.