Stamnas Receives Daughters Of The American Revolution Silver DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal

by
Stamnas Receives Daughters Of The American Revolution Silver DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal

The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently awarded the Silver DAR Outstanding Cadet Medal to William Stamnas at Stephen Decatur High School.  National Defense Chair Barbara May presented the medal, which is awarded to a student for participation in a non-ROTC, military-affiliated cadet program funded by the school or privately. Pictured, from left, are General Levin Winder Chapter Regent Gail Weldin, Stamnas and May. Submitted Photos