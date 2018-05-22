Maryland Governor Harry O’Connor and Ocean City Mayor Daniel Trimper, Jr. are pictured in 1946 putting an umbrella in the sand to launch the summer season. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — With the arrival of Memorial Day weekend, local and state officials are renewing a traditional season kick-off event not seen in decades.

Ocean City will celebrate the arrival of the summer of 2018 Friday by bringing back a ceremonial kickoff event that first took place over 70 years ago. In 1946, Maryland Governor Harry O’Connor and Ocean City Mayor Daniel Trimper, Jr. kicked off the summer season by meeting on the beach and planting a ceremonial umbrella in the sand.

Now over 70 years later, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Rick Meehan will recreate the iconic summer kickoff event Friday on the eve of Memorial Day weekend and the beginning of another summer season. Hogan and Meehan will meet on the beach at Somerset Street and re-establish the tradition by planting the ceremonial first beach umbrella of the season in the sand.

After the elected officials recreate the iconic scene, they will provide remarks about the significance of the event and what it means to Ocean City, the state and the town’s residents and visitors. Meehan will also highlight some of the upcoming events and changes around the resort for the coming season starting Memorial Day. The event is set for Friday, May 25 on the beach at Somerset Street beginning at 11 a.m.