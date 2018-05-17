Zaiser And Marx Crowed Stephen Decatur High School Prom King And Queen

Stephen Decatur High School seniors Hayden Zaiser and Stephanie Marx were crowned Prom King and Queen at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on April 28. More than 500 attended the international-themed prom, which was followed by after prom festivities at the school.