ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Although you might prefer moving forward at a steady pace, it might be a good idea to stop and reassess your plans. You could find a good reason to make a change at this time.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Just when you thought you had everything planned to the smallest detail, you get some news that could unsettle things. But a timely explanation helps put it all back on track.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Home and work continue to compete for your attention. But you handle it well by giving each its proper due. Someone you trust offers valuable advice. Listen to it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Unsettling news creates a difficult but not impossible situation. Continue to follow your planned routine, but keep your mind open to a possible change down the line.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Lick your wounded pride if you like, but it’s a better idea to find out why your suggestions were rejected. What you learn could help you deal with an upcoming situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Feeling a bit listless? No wonder. You might be pushing too hard to finish everything on your to-do list. Cutting it down could help get your energy levels up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Taking time out of your busy schedule might be the best way to handle that sensitive private matter. It will help reassure everyone involved about your priorities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Insist on full disclosure by all parties before agreeing to be part of a “great deal.” What you learn should help you decide whether to go with it or not.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your decision to protect the secret that was entrusted to you might irk some people. But it also wins you the admiration of those who value trust and loyalty.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Creative activities take on a practical approach as you realize you might be able to market your work. Ask for advice from someone experienced in this area.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): If you’re suddenly a bit unsure about your decision, ask trusted colleagues and/or friends or family members for suggestions that could help resolve your doubts.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A workplace situation could get stormy. But stay on course until there’s a solution that meets with everyone’s approval, and things can finally calm down.

BORN THIS WEEK: You keep an open mind on most matters, making you the confidante of choice for people who need your honest counsel.

