Cedar Chapel Special School Receives $400 Donation From Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Cedar Chapel Special School Principal Belinda Gulyas received a $400 donation from Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Ralph Chinn after she spoke to the club as the guest speaker this month.