OCEAN CITY — The investigation into an apparent fall from a resort balcony sometime early Sunday morning is ongoing, but the 25-year-old victim, originally from Easton, has been identified and no evidence of foul play has been identified.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers and Ocean City EMS responded to 53rd Street for a reported unconscious individual. Upon arrival, Ocean City EMS determined the individual was deceased. The initial investigation revealed the deceased had fallen from an elevated position.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The autopsy was completed on Monday, however, the final determination of cause and manner of death is still pending the results of toxicology tests. Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detectives conducted several interviews with witnesses and processed the scene and found no evidence of foul play.

The victim has been identified as Hailee Pearce Mitchell, 25, of Towson. Mitchell was born in Easton and graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 2010. She attended Towson University where she earned an associate’s degree. In a published obituary in The Star Democrat, she is described as “a free spirit who made every person she knew feel like they were the most important person in the room” and “brought out the best of everyone.”

The obituary, which announced services for Thursday in St. Michaels, continued, “she was someone everyone was drawn too, and no one ever forgot. She loved fiercely, her family, her dad, mom, and brother. Her friends, giving her all to each of them. Her life touched so many. Her love will continue to live through the ones she loved.”