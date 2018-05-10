Women’s Club Of Ocean Pines Announces Award Of $1,600 In Community Donations

The Women’s Club of Ocean Pines has announced the award of $1,600 in community donations for 2018 to Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department (OPVFD), Ocean Pines Parks & Recreation Department, Coastal Hospice, McGuffey Literacy Program, Mid-Atlantic Symphony Student Outreach Program and Worcester County Veterans Memorial. Monies are raised by the membership during the year through fundraisers.  Pictured, from left, are club officers Donna Potenza and Susann Palamara with David VanGasbeck, vice president of the OPVFD, and Mike Birckner, president of the Ladies Auxiliary.