BISHOPVILLE – The public is invited to the 7th Annual Hats for Hospice Preakness Party at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 19 at The Point at Lighthouse Sound in Bishopville.

The event is the signature fundraiser supporting charity care at Coastal Hospice. The need for charity care is profound and growing as last fiscal year Coastal Hospice provided more than $675,000 in charity care to patients on the Lower Shore who did not have the resources for care. No one who needs hospice services is ever denied care by Coastal Hospice.

Reservations are $75 and can be made at CoastalHospice.org or by calling 410-742-8732.

The event features a live Preakness broadcast on a big screen, heavy hors d’oeuvres by L.A. on Location, desserts by Candy Kitchen Shoppes, music by The Larks, plus race-day drinks like mint juleps and black-eyed susan’s as well as beer and wine. Celebrity bartenders from WBOC and WMDT will host the drink stations.

This year’s Charter Society Anchor Award recipients are Dirk and Gayle Widdowson, who will be honored at the event. The award recognizes outstanding volunteers who have made significant impact on Coastal Hospice.

“The Widdowsons have made significant financial and personal contributions to Coastal Hospice over the years, showing immense generosity and support to our mission,” said Coastal Hospice President Alane Capen. “The couple has done tremendous work to garner and cultivate support in the community, especially for the Stansell House.”

The Hats for Hospice decorating contest sponsored by Vernon Powell returns for 2018. Hats decorated by 16 talented local designers will be on display prior to the event at Vernon Powell Shoes on Naylor Mill Road in Salisbury. The public is encouraged to view the hats and vote for their favorite online at http://give.classy.org/hats4hospice2018.

Votes will help the hat designers win the coveted ‘Most Fundraised’ award. An additional award for most creative hat will be given and the hats will be auctioned to the highest bidder. Votes are counted as donations toward the Coastal Hospice Charity Care program, which ensures care for patients who have no resources for care or who have needs beyond their insurance.

Hats for Hospice committee members are chair Diana Barber, co-chair Alan Meritt-Hyle, hat contest co-chair Kathleen Abercrombie, Jenna Bowne, Hope Morgan and Nancy Hall.