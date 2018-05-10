Ocean City Museum Society Nominates Trimper Family For Lower Eastern Shore Heritage Council 2018 Legacy Award

The Ocean City Museum Society nominated the Trimper family for the Lower Eastern Shore Heritage Council 2018 Legacy Award. The award recognizes an individual or organization for significant and long lasting contributions to the community. Brooks Trimper, pictured with Ocean City Museum Society President Nancy Howard, accepted the award on behalf of the family. Submitted Photos