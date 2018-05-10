Women’s Club Of Ocean Pines Announces Recipients Of College Scholarships

The Women’s Club of Ocean Pines has announced the recipients of its college scholarships for 2018. Pictured with club officers are scholarship recipients Michael Mareno, Hallie Edmunds and Savannah Nilo. These Stephen Decatur High School seniors were awarded scholarships for academic achievements, extracurricular involvement and dedication to community. Photo by Diane McGraw