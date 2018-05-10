Peter Noone

OCEAN CITY — Coming to the Ocean City Performing Arts Center this Thursday, May 17 will be Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone.

Universally regarded as one of rock and roll’s finest and most versatile entertainers, Noone is second to none in the music world. Noone has sold over 60 million records and has 20 top 40 hits including “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” “There’s a Kind of Hush,” “I’m into Something Good,” “Silhouettes,” “Wonderful World,” “Just a Little Bit Better,” “I Can Take or Leave Your Loving,” and “Listen People,” just to name a few.

Star of stage, screen and record, Noone’s performances are the stuff of legend, deftly delivering a broad palette of music that defined a generation. Herman’s Hermits led by Noone is a must-see concert experience.

There are a few tickets remaining and can be purchased by visiting the OC Box Office, calling Ticketmaster 1-800-551-SEAT or online at www.oceancityconcerts.com.

