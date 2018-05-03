ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’ve set a fast pace for yourself. But as you approach your goal, you might want to slow down a bit in order to take time to reassess your situation and make changes while you can.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Patience continues to be a virtue for the Divine Bovine. So as eager as you might be to get things moving, remember that time is on your side. Make good use of it.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): There’s a wee bit of uncertainty in the early part of the week. But things clear up as more facts come to light. Spend quality time this weekend with family and friends.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): An old friend’s return could open new possibilities for both of you. But don’t let yourself be rushed into anything. There could be some factors you haven’t yet explored.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): This week offers a challenge you’re raring to take on. And while eager to get started, do so slowly so that you can focus those sharp Cat’s Eyes on every detail.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Put your skepticism aside and listen to advice from colleagues who’ve been where you are now. What they say could be helpful as you get closer to a decision.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A family matter might again require your reassuring touch. Handle it, as always, with kindness and fairness, even if some of your kin prove to be especially difficult.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your ability to tackle even the most intricate details of a project is likely to impress some very important people. A relative shares news later this week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): The Archer’s aim might be focused on the big picture this week, but don’t overlook checking for those details you might have missed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You might feel awkward asking for assistance, but who would refuse the charming Goat’s request? Do it, then go ahead and enjoy a musical weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Pour some cold water on that simmering misunderstanding before it boils over. The sooner things settle, the sooner you can move ahead with your plans.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You’re in a highly productive period, which you feel can go on forever. But you could be courting exhaustion. Take time out to relax and restore your energies.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can combine a sense of adventure with a penchant for practicality. Have you considered a travel-related field?

