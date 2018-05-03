The grand reopening of the 45th Street Taphouse after an extensive off-season remodeling project was held last week in Ocean City. Above, Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce officials and distinguished guests surrounding the Sibony family, owners of the restaurant. Photo by Terri French

x

x

x

Ambassador Award Presented

SALISBURY – The SVN team member who embodies the SVN culture including mentoring, community leadership and exemplary representation of the brand receives the SVN Ambassador of the Year Award. At the 2018 Annual SVN Conference in Albuquerque, N.M., SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate Managing Directors Brent Miller and Amy Miller received the Ambassador of the Year Award.

“SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate embodies SVN’s values and mission,” said Kevin Maggiacomo, President and CEO, SVN International Corp. “Through their high performance and their dedication to the Delmarva Peninsula, they create truly amazing benefits for their clients, colleagues and community.”

In addition to receiving the Ambassador of the Year Award, SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate ranked as the No. 3 office out of more than 200 offices internationally, and had seven advisors rank in the top 100 advisors company-wide, which is based on over 1,600 Advisors.

“It is an honor to be recognized as SVN Ambassadors. The SVN values, core covenants and commitment to the communities where we live and work are truly unique,” said Amy Miller.

x

Firm Changes Name, Launches New Brand

WILLARDS — Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley, a local independent insurance agency, has launched a new brand – Deeley Insurance Group. The firm partnered with designRoom to conduct a comprehensive brand assessment to identify where the brand is today and to develop a strong brand that is relevant, engaging and will carry the firm into the future. The process includes an in-depth assessment process where they research, survey and analyze the existing brand. That includes identifying the culture, goals, environment, history, and clients’ attitudes and perceptions.

“Rebranding is revealing. It grounds you. You look at the firm inside and out,” said Laura Deeley Bren, president. “Also, rebranding is invigorating. A fresh brand, new name and identity connects the firm’s legacy to its future, while establishing a direct voice that is relevant and personal.”

The process revealed the name “Atlantic/Smith, Cropper & Deeley” was confusing and many client advisors and clients were using iterations of it when referring to the company, like “Cropper Deeley” or “Atlantic Smith.

Sandy Deeley, a founding partner of the firm, participated in the brand assessment by offering his insight, like others who were interviewed.

“Recognizing the difficulty our agency personnel had in trying to explain their identity was enlightening,” he said. “It was a scattered approach—it was such a difficult brand to put out there because of the name. As we completed mergers and acquisitions over the years, we kept the names as a courtesy to the incoming culture.”

In 2016, Deeley Bren joined her father as a partner and symbolized the future of the 89-year-old firm. Keeping Deeley would give longtime clients assurance that the firm they know and trust as their advisor was still committed to them and the community and it would communicate to new clients and prospects the energy, drive and expertise that Deeley Bren and her team possess. Simplifying the name to Deeley Insurance Group ties the firm to its legacy and its future, following the perpetuation.

“Deeley Insurance Group shows stability and a transition of generations,” Deeley Bren said. “We remain the only local, family owned independent insurance agency. Our roots in the community run deep and we are fortunate to have a path to maintain our independence. This allows us to support our clients, our employees and our community with a look towards their future.”

The new brand comes with a fresh look and a new website – deeleyinsurance.com. Several resources to support the local business community are in development and are to be released this summer.

“Everyone is searching for meaning and value in what they do — they want to do more than work a job,” Deeley Bren said. “When you realize what we do every day, it matters: We’re there for the best and the most challenging times in life. We’re there when you take the risk to start a business, when you have a child and your family grows, and when you face loss.”

The agency’s new brand captures the personal relationship and responsibility that is at the very core of the insurance advisor relationship, according to Deeley Bren.

x

Area Realtor Invests

BERLIN — The National Association of Realtors® has announced that Bernie Flax, a Realtor® from Ocean Pines, has become a Sterling R Major investor in the Realtors® Political Action Committee. RPAC is a national bipartisan grassroots-based political advocacy organization that works to protect the real estate industry and the dream of homeownership for Ocean Pines residents and across the country.

Flax has supported RPAC for 12 years and has been a member of the National Association of Realtors® since 2006. Flax currently holds the position of president-elect for the Coastal Association of Realtors and is the owner/broker of EXIT Realty At The Beach in Ocean Pines.

“I support RPAC because doing so is important to my profession” said Flax.

Since 1969, RPAC has promoted the election of pro-real estate candidates across the United States. The purpose of RPAC is to elect officials who understand and support the interests of real estate professionals and their home buying, selling and investing clients. RPAC uses its resources to seek to elect candidates that understand and support real estate, and to develop public policies that allow consumers to own homes and build their communities through commercial investment. Flax’s investment will be applied to supporting homeownership, commercial real estate transactions, and the very future of the real estate industry.

x

Designation Earned

SALISBURY – Michael J. Sise of Comprehensive Financial Solutions has been awarded the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designation from the Center for Fiduciary Studies®, the standards-setting body for Fi360.

The AIF designation signifies specialized knowledge of fiduciary responsibility and the ability to implement policies and proce-dures that meet a defined standard of care. The designation is the culmination of a rigorous training program, which includes a comprehensive, closed-book final examination under the supervision of a proctor, and agreement to abide by the Center’s Code of Ethics and Conduct Standards. On an ongoing basis, completion of continuing education and adherence to the Code of Ethics and Conduct Standards are required to maintain the AIF designation.

Sise, a resident of Berlin, is a financial advisor for Comprehensive Financial Solutions in Salisbury. Sise specializes in financial planning and investment management.

x

Broker Graduates

ANNAPOLIS – Joni Williamson, president and associate broker of ERA Martin & Associates in Salisbury and secretary of the Executive Committee of the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (Coastal) Board of Directors, was one of 20 graduates from the 2018 Maryland REALTORS® 18th Annual Leadership Academy honored at ceremonies held recently in Annapolis.

The academy was formed by REALTORS® who understand the important role they play in their community and the need to enhance the leadership skills, knowledge, and competencies of fellow REALTORS® interested in making a difference in their personal lives and in their communities.

“The Maryland REALTORS® Leadership Academy offers an intensive curriculum designed to develop skills in leadership, communications, strategic planning, legislative and government affairs, and community involvement and interaction,” said Academy Chair John A. Harrison of the Anne Arundel County Association of REALTORS®. “Classes are conducted over seven months and stress the value of professional and personal commitment to business, charitable, and civic endeavors.”

Williamson received the W.H.C. Wilson Memorial Scholarship, presented by 2014 Maryland REALTORS® President J. Russell Boyce. The scholarship is awarded to the graduate who best demonstrates integrity, a desire to lead, and a high ethical standard, both professionally and through community involvement.

Williamson was also awarded the David E. Maclin Humanitarian Award by her peers as the graduate who best demonstrated Maclin’s character and ideals through faith, integrity, and a deep commitment to community and real estate endeavors. The award was created by colleagues from the Class of 2002 and was presented by Harrison.

Williamson said the academy was an amazing experience that truly helped her prepare for her role as a leader within her company, association, and community.

“Each session over the seven-month course focused on a different aspect of leadership, from communication to diversity training to government affairs, and each one taught me so much about myself and working for others,” she said. “I enjoyed meeting other like-minded REALTORS® and affiliates from all over the state and was humbled to hear about their experiences and learn and grow from each other. I look forward to using the knowledge and skills I’ve gained to better the organizations with which I’m involved.”