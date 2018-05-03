Bunting And Cioccio Named SD High School Premier Driving School Athletes Of The Month

Stephen Decatur High School seniors Maggie Bunting (lacrosse) and Shane Cioccio (baseball) were named the March Premier Driving School Athletes of the Month. Bunting has been a motivational leader and has contributed several goals on the season thus far, while Cioccio has started the season off batting .450 with significant RBIs. Bunting and Cioccio are pictured with Assistant Principal Ryan Cowder and Premier Driving School representative Kelly Sisk.