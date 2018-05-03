OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City is now accepting reservations for “The Big Get-Together,” an inaugural event that brings together hand-crafted local art, craft brew, and food prepared by local chefs, on Wednesday, May 9, 6 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. The event will raise funds for the programs of the Art League of Ocean City.

Co-sponsored by the OC Foodie Tour and ShoreCraft Beer, the event pairs local cuisine from six restaurants with hand-selected craft beer from three local breweries, and local art produced for the occasion. Full Circle Duo will entertain with live music.

“This is your chance to support the arts while you get together with your friends over a plate of delicious local food with a glass of craft beer in your hand,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “Brewing hand-crafted beer is an art, as is presenting hors d’oeuvres in a hand-designed way. This event ‘gets-together’ those crafts with the original hand-done artwork on display in our galleries.”

The OC Foodie Tour, which is providing food for the event, is the creation of Sandy Gillis, Art League board member and owner of Creative Day Spa. Her tour guides small groups of guests on a mile-long, three-hour walking tour to local eateries, discussing local history and what they’ll discover along the way.

“I support the Art League because art unites communities … and connects all ages, races, religions, economic backgrounds,” Gillis said. “Art is the window to the soul. It allows us to express feelings without words. That’s why we’re participating in The Big Get-Together.”

The Ocean City Center for the Arts will host the event throughout their galleries on 94th Street, bayside, in the resort. Tickets are $35 and available at www.artleagueofoceancity.org/upcoming-events/ or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th Street is the home of the Art League of Ocean City, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.