SoDel Cares Donates $10,000 To Pathways For Success

SoDel Cares, a charitable foundation founded by SoDel Concepts, recently donated $10,000 to Pathways for Success. Pictured, from left, are Maurice Catlett, executive chef at Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes; Faye Blake, executive director of Pathways to Success; Jack Temple, general manager of Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes; Sarah Dickinson, event director at The Clubhouse at Baywood; Tyson Hicks, graduate of the Pathways to Success program and employee at Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth Beach; Lindsey Barry, president of SoDel Cares; and Jawon Sivels, graduate of the Pathways to Success program and a host at Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth. Submitted Photos