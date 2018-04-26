Worcester Prep Hosts “Donuts With Dad”

by

Students DStudents EThere was standing room only at “Donuts with Dad” on April 3, during the week-long Book Fair in the Guerrieri Library at Worcester Preparatory School. Students invited their dads or a special guest for complimentary Dunkin Donuts while purchasing books together. Left, Michael Kappes is pictured with his third grader Dade and kindergartener Elena. Right, Jon Duffie is pictured with his pre-kindergartener Colt.