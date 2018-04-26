Cum Laude Society At Worcester Prep Welcomes 10 New Members

The William E. Esham Chapter of The Cum Laude Society at Worcester Preparatory School welcomed 10 new members during a ceremony in the school’s Guerrieri Library on April 18.  The featured guest speaker was Nancy Decker, former WPS teacher, Head of Upper School and Academic Dean. Pictured, from left, are Matt Durkin, Connor Cebula, Dominic Anthony, Grace Schwartz, Maya Natesan, Kendall Whaley, Caroline Pasquariello, Rachael Weidman, Olivia Parker and Eliza Chaufournier.