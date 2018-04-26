ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Don’t waste your time and energy fretting over remarks you consider unnecessary or unkind. Best advice: Ignore them, and just keep doing your usual good job.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Getting that new perspective on a workplace situation could lead to a solution everyone will accept. Meanwhile, make time to keep up with your creative pursuits.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Those changes you planned to implement in early summer might need to be reassessed. But don’t make any moves until you’ve discussed this with someone you trust.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your aspects favor harmony, making this a good time to work out problems in relationships — whether personal or professional, big or small. An old friend comes back.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): While you’re still riding that high-powered beam, you might begin to lose focus by week’s end. Could be that you’ll need to do a little cat-napping to restore your spent energies.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): An unexpected development creates a lot of excitement. Where it takes you is your decision. Check out the possibilities, then decide if you want to go with it or not.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Although your supporters help you squash an unfair claim against you, don’t let this go unchallenged. You need to learn more about the motives of those behind it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): There still are some tasks to clear up by midweek. Then you can welcome the new month on a high note. A friend brings surprising but very welcome news.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You might want to change your plans before they’re set in cement. Consider advice from colleagues. But remember that, ultimately, it’s your choice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A difficult situation is working itself out. Lingering problems should be resolved by week’s end, allowing the Goat to enjoy a calmer, less stressful period.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Be careful not to move so quickly that you miss possible warning signs that could upset your plans. Slow down. Your supporters will continue to stand by you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your generosity in sharing your time and wisdom with others leads to an intriguing development that could have you considering some interesting choices.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of influencing people to be and do their best. You would make an excellent teacher.

(c) 2018 King Features Synd., Inc.