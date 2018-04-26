Community Foundation Of The Eastern Shore Presents $5,000 Grant To Worcester County G.O.L.D., Inc.

The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore recently presented a $5,000 grant to Worcester County G.O.L.D., Inc. to enhance its Emergency Food Program. GOLD’s Emergency Food Program provides bags of nonperishable food and a gift card to purchase perishable items for those who do not have the means to afford an adequate amount of food. All referrals for this program come from social workers who expertly assess each individual’s and family’s financial state. Pictured, from left, are Sandy Sipes, executive director of Worcester County GOLD, and Erica Joseph, foundation president.