The cover of Joan Maloof’s newest book, “The Living Forest,” is pictured. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — Local author Joan Maloof will be at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum on May 5 at 1 p.m. to give an intimate and informal talk about her books and her work saving the oldest forests.

Maloof’s newest book, The Living Forest, will be available for sale and signing. The large and colorful book contains photographs by Virginia photographer Robert Llewellyn. It was published in 2017 by Timber Press.

Maloof is the author of three other books about forests — Teaching the Trees, Among the Ancients and Nature’s Temples. She is a professor emeritus at Salisbury University where she taught in the biology department and established the environmental studies major.

Maloof is also founder and director of the Old-Growth Forest Network. The Old-Growth Forest Network speaks out to preserve the oldest of the nation’s forests and help others find and experience these ancient forests. Presently there are 68 forests in the network across the U.S. See www.OldGrowthForest.net for more information.

“As a part of the museum’s mission, we strive to inspire an appreciation of Worcester County’s natural history. Many of the older establishments in Ocean City were built using resources from local old growth forests. The museum is a prime example, with cypress siding and heart pine floors dating back to 1891.” said curator Sandy Hurley.

Maloof travels widely giving talks, visiting forests and adding forests to the network. This is a rare opportunity for local friends and forest lovers to hear Maloof discuss her work.

The Inlet parking lot will be closed on May 5 due to Springfest. Other municipal parking and the city bus are available, including the Park and Ride in West Ocean City.