Decatur track standout Montrel Moore this week signed a letter of intent to continue his career at UMES next year. Pictured above, Moore (center) signs the letter surrounded by family, friends and coaches. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur track standout Montrel Moore this week signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Moore, a sprinter who excels at the short distances including the 100 and 200, has also played football at Decatur. On Wednesday morning he signed his letter of intent for UMES surrounded by family, friends, coaches and administrators.

“Any time a student-athlete can further his education and career at the next level is a good thing,” said Principal Tom Zimmer. “Montrel has been an exception student-athlete here at Decatur and we’re all very proud of him.”

Coach Jody Stigler said Moore was an asset on the track and in the classroom. In addition to his academic and athletic endeavors and his rigorous course work at Decatur, he also volunteers at the Worcester County Board of Education and Atlantic General Hospital.

“Montrel is advancing his career at UMES,” he said. “For the past four years, he has been essential to the team’s success. He’s a very hard worker and has set a good example on the track and in the classroom.”