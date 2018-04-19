April Mondays And Saturdays: Free Worcester County Tutoring

5-7 p.m. Mondays; 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. Any student from fifth to 10th grades. Mathematics and Englsih. Worcester County Library, Ocean Pines branch, 11107 Cathell Rd. Information/-sign-up: 410-880-3272 or OceanPinesTutors-@gmail.com.

April 21-22: Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m.-noon. Ocean City Aviation Association. Lobby of the airport, West Ocean City. Pancakes, bacon, sausage, home-fried potatoes, eggs and coffee. Cost: $8. Every Saturday and Sunday through April 29. Benefits Huey Memorial helicopter.

April 21: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert, coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244, 443-235-0251.

April 21: Yard Sale Fundraiser

7 a.m.-noon. Ladies Auxiliary, Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company headquarters, 1409 Phil-adelphia Ave. (second floor). Tables available for $10 each or three for $25. Also accepting gently used goods. Refreshments available. Proceeds raised go toward the fire company, cadets and scholarships.443-309 0901.

April 21: Appalachian Craft Fair

9 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Matthews by the Sea UMC, Route 1, Fenwick Island, Del. Red Bid Mission in Beverly, Ky., bringing textiles, jewelry, baskets, wooden toys, pottery, Christmas ornaments and more. Sales will assist economic development for Appalachian families.

April 23: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a heal-thy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23: Delmarva Hand Dance Club Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.n,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com; http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

April 28: Church Rummage Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave.

April 28: Family Fun Day, Spring Fair

11 a.m.-2 p.m. SonRise Church’s new property at Main Street and Route 50, Berlin. Free, open to all. Fun, games, moon bounces, food and music.

April 28: Luncheon

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Powellville Volunteer Fire Company. Soups and sandwiches, oyster sandwich-es, bake table. Benefits Friendship UMC. All are welcome.

April 28: FORGE Bowling Challenge

2 p.m. Eastern Shore Lanes, Pocomoke. Cost: $20 includes pizza and soda. Prizes awarded to top adult and youth bowlers. Proceeds benefit FORGE Youth and Family Academy. info@forgeyouth.org.

April 28: Community Sale

7:30 a.m.-noon. Driveways of residents of The Parke at Ocean Pines, a community of 503 homes. Residents will be selling their treasures including clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Maps available on that day at the main entrance of The Parke, Central Parke West, located off of Ocean Parkway, south entrance of Ocean Pines. Rain date: May 5. 410-208-4994.

April 29: Italian Dinner

4-6 p.m. Church of the Holy Spirit, 100th Street and Coastasl Highway, Ocean City. Feast includes chicken Bryan, penne pomodoro, Caesar salad, garlic breadsticks, iced tea and lemonade. Desserts available for $1. Catered by Carrabba’s. 410-723-1973 or 443-235-8942.

May 1: Ravens Roost 58 Monthly Meeting

6:30 p.m. 28th Street Pit and Pub. Group will discuss ideas for parade float for Beach Bash Weekend and upcoming crab feast fundraisers. New members welcome. Dues: $20 per year.

May 4: Cinco de Mayo Wine Tasting, Auction Festival

4:30-7:30 p.m. Assateague Room, Ocean Pines Community Center. Donation: $15. Food, wine, friends. Tickets: 410-208-6719.

May 4: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. All are welcome. 410-641-7667.

May 4-5: Yard And Bake Sale

8 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. Look for gold dome. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the church. 302-436-4029.

May 5: Outdoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Forty-plus vendors. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Breakfast sandwiches, coffee, lunch with pulled pork sandwiches, barbecued meat loaf, hot dogs, cole slaw, bake table. Table rentals. 410-641-2186.

May 5: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

May 7: Congressional Candidates Forum

5:30 p.m.: Meet and greet the candidates; 6:30 p.m.: Forum with questions and answers from the audience. University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Student Services Center (SSC) auditorium, Princess Anne. Hear from Democratic candidates for Congress in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District. Free. Come as you are. 443-614-6021.

May 8: A Night At The Movies

Doors open at 6 p.m. for Chinese auction, 50/50 ticket purchases. Film starts at 7 p.m. Clayton Theatre. Benefit for Worcester County Relay For Life. “Some Like It Hot,” featuring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis. Tickets at the door: $10.

May 8: Ocean City Community Health Fair

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. OC Convention Center. Free, open to the public. Health screenings, lab draws for cholesterol panel and glucose (12-hour fast required). Pets on Wheels of Delmarva (therapy dogs), blood drive and more. 410-524-1177.

May 10: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be Scott Fowler on the topic of autism. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 14: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers, new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

May 15: Worcester County Republican Candidate Forum, Meet And Greet

5-8 p.m. Ocean City Marlin Club, 9659 Golf Course Road, Ocean City. All Republican Primary Election candidates for state, county and local positions invited to participate. Public invited, free. Light refreshments.

May 19: Worcester County Garden Club Plant Sale And Auction

10 a.m., sale of annuals and perennials; 11 a.m., auction of themed and hanging baskets, shrubs, trees and other garden-related items. Bring a chair and a friend. Rain date: Sunday, May 20, 1 p.m. Calvin B. Taylor Museum, 208 N. Main St., Berlin. GinLane@verizon.net.

June 2: Hunter’s Ride

Registration for bikes: 9 a.m.; kick stands up: 11 a.m.; buffet lunch: 1-3 p.m. Greene Turtle West, Route 611, West Ocean City. Opportunity to celebrate the life of Hunter, who passed away at 19 years old. Motorcycles and cars are welcome. Rain or shine. Tickets: $25 per person, includes AUCE buffet lunch. T-shirts available, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Proceeds will go to help various charities. 443-614-3846.

July 22: Ravens Roost 58 Crab Feast Fundraiser

All-you-can-eat crabs, steamed shrimp, fried chicken, corn, sides, draft beer, soda. Benefits local needy families during the holidays. $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Buy tickets at 28th Street Pit and Pub or call 410-289-2020 or 410-916-4006.