Senior Corps Programs Celebrate Volunteers’ And Members’ Service To The Community

Senior Corps Programs of the Lower Eastern Shore gathered recently to celebrate volunteers’ and members’ service to the community through the Foster Grandparent Program (FGP) and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). Pictured, from left, are Joyce Farrare, FGP program director; FGP volunteer Rosemary Green; RSVP volunteers Phyllis and Richard White; and RSVP Project Director Valerie Wagner. Foster Grandparents is sponsored by Shore Up, RSVP is sponsored by MAC, Inc., and Americorps, Shorecorp Pals is sponsored by Salisbury University.