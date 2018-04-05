Betty Jeanette Marshall Callaway

BERLIN — Betty Jeanette Marshall Callaway, age 83, of Lumberton, Miss. passed away on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at her home surrounded by family.

Betty was born Sept. 26, 1934 to Mildred and Wesley Marshall.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Richard Callaway; son, Christopher Callaway; parents; brothers; and a sister.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her, a daughter, Paula (Herschel) Rector; a son, David (Jan) Callaway; a daughter, Susan Dixon; a daughter-in-law, Sherry Lynn Callaway; eight grandchildren, Valerie Stovall, Jessica George, Erica Mullens, David Callaway, Jr, Rusty Callaway, Stephen Callaway, Wesley and Jacob Dixon; and six great grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services at Taylorsville Church, 11252 Adkins Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811, on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for Ms. Betty’s family.

x

Joan Clarke

KENSINGTON — Joan Clarke (nee Sheil) died on March 25, 2018 in Kensington, Md.

Joan was the beloved wife for 57 years of William T. Clarke, who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her four loving children, Noreen Paul of Bethesda, Patricia Lukens of Hampton, N.J., Barbara McCurdy of Bethesda, and William Clarke, Jr. of Garden City, N.Y., and their spouses, John Paul, Roby Lukens, Jeffrey McCurdy and Betsy Clarke.

Born and raised in Bronx, N.Y., the eldest daughter of Irish immigrants and the first in her family to attend college, Joan graduated from the Academy of Mount St. Ursula in the Bronx in 1949 and the College of New Rochelle in 1953. She raised her family in Huntington, N.Y. where she taught elementary school, and in Andover, Mass., where she served as a marketing officer of Bay Bank. Joan and Bill retired to Ocean Pines where they had many friends and interests, including co-founding the community’s New York Club, participating in the Questers, volunteering at the local hospital, actively participating in their church, and enjoyed golf, bridge, the Assateague National Seashore and regular visits from their children and grandchildren.

Joan was the adored “Seana” to 10 grandchildren, Matthew McCurdy, Billy Clarke, Mike McCurdy, Tommy Lukens, Jane McCurdy, Bobby Clarke, Jack Lukens, Catherine Paul, Emily Clarke and John Paul.

Joan will be remembered for her devotion to family, focus on education and lifelong love of the beach.

Donations may be made to Academy of Mount St. Ursula, 330 Bedford Park Boulevard, Bronx, N.Y. 10458. Attn: Adopt a Student Program, in memory of Joan Sheil Clarke ’49.

x

Barbara Joan Henshaw

OCEAN PINES — Barbara Joan Henshaw, age 74, died Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Nelson R. Swartz and Gladys P. Johnson Swartz. She is survived by her children, Michael Dowling and her daughter-in-law “daughter” Sally H. Dowling, and Kimberly Steger and her son-in-law “son” William. There are three grandchildren, Michael Dowling Jr., Patrick Dowling and Shea Dowling.

Barbara had worked at the Mill Outlet in Ocean City in retail sales and management. She was truly a wonderful person. Everyone who met her loved her kind words and warm heart.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Her happiness was in being together and giving selflessly to them.

Cremation followed her death. No formal services are planned. Donations may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society at PO Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

x

Charlene “Charlie” Knapp

OCEAN PINES — Charlene “Charlie” Knapp, age 88, died on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

She was the daughter of the late Charles Cummins and Nina Lesby Cummins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton R. Knapp, and sister, Nina Lesby Grove. She is survived by her daughter, Charla Hoffer and her husband Keith of Frederick, Md., and son, Charmand Medina of North Carolina. There are four grandchildren, Kelly, Inga, Erik and Mary Emma, along with great-grandchildren Riley, Reagan, and Reece. Also surviving is a special nephew, J. Robert Grove and his wife June of Berlin.

Mrs. Knapp had worked for many years as a dance instructor for Arthur Murray Studio. Charlie loved to play cards, and enjoyed traveling and cruising with her friends from “Crazy Ladies.”

No formal services are planned at this time. A donation in her memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

x

Carol Sue Thomas

BERLIN — Carol Sue Thomas, age 55, died Saturday, March 30, 2018 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Howard Dennis and Florence Joseph Dennis.

She is survived by her children, Tina Warren and her husband Terry, Tamala Khamdath, Calone Khamdath, Elisha Thomas and Joshua Thomas and fiancée Jasmine Purnell, all of Berlin. She was an adored grandmother to 11 grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Lawrence (Larry) Dennis of Newark, Shirley Smack of Ocean Pines, Florence Cindy Rowe of Laurel, Del. and Peggy Schmidt of Berlin. There are numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Thomas had been a homemaker. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed cooking for them. She also liked adult coloring.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Dennis/Truitt Cemetery near Mount Pleasant. A donation in her memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Va. 22312. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

x

Patrick Burke Dicken

OCEAN CITY — Patrick Burke Dicken, known to friends and family as “Pat,” passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 after battling a long illness. He was 59.

Pat will forever be remembered by his wife, Sue (Whitehead), and his children, Ashley Elizabeth Zlotorzynski (Berlin) and Michael Patrick Dicken (Crofton). Pat also leaves behind four grandchildren whom he deeply loved and cherished, Neil, Nicholas & Cynthia Zlotorzynski and Jax Betz. Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Buzzerd Dicken, and his brother, Michael Werner Dicken. Pat is also survived by his father, Robert S. Dicken, and three siblings, Theodore R. Dicken, Anthony G. Dicken and MaryAnn Ottenberg, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was born and raised in Wheaton, Md., but has resided in Ocean City since the early 1990s. He was a long-time lineman for Verizon for many years as well as a bartender at the Ocean Club.

To know Patrick was to love him. He will forever be remembered for his heart of gold, amazing sense of humor and smile that would light up any room.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Pat on Monday, April 9, 2018 at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21811. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. The funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.