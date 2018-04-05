Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club Purchase Kevlar Vest For K-9 Cyrus

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club, through a district grant, purchased a Kevlar vest for K-9 Cyrus.  Pictured, from left, are club members Cliff Berg, Stan Kahn, Larry Michnick, Margaret Mudron, Frank Baker, Arlan Kinney and Nancy Bradford and Berlin Police Pfc. Aaron Titerance, and his partner, K-9 Cyrus.