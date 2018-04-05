Retired Nurses Of Ocean Pines Present $1,000 Check To Colleen Wareing

The Retired Nurses of Ocean Pines recently presented a check for $1,000 to Colleen Wareing, vice president of Patient Care Services at Atlantic General Hospital, benefiting the James G. and Nancy W. Barrett Nursing Scholarship Program. The Retired Nurses of Ocean Pines have contributed a total of $10,000 to Atlantic General Hospital’s nursing scholarship program since 2008. Pictured, from left, are Retired Nurses of Ocean Pines officers Jean Beatty, secretary; Elaine Gilgenast, vice president; Ellen Yannuzzi, president; Joyce Brittan, treasurer; and Wareing.