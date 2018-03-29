Tom Perlozzo

SNOW HILL — A familiar face and name has taken the reins of Worcester County’s recreation and parks department.

The Worcester County Commissioners have named Tom Perlozzo as the new director of the Recreation and Parks Department. Perlozzo, who held the same position for the town of Ocean City for two decades, brings 28 years of experience in recreation and parks management and sports marketing to his role with the Worcester County government.

Prior to stepping into his new role on March 12, Perlozzo was a highly successful entrepreneur and independent sales representative for Golf Magazine, Golf.com and Sports Illustrated, where he specialized in resort and travel and developing marketing and advertising plans. He was recognized as the top sales producer in the country in travel since 2005.

Perlozza served as Ocean City’s director of recreation and parks from 1985 to 2005 and played an integral role in the growth and development of the resort’s vast network of parks and its seemingly endless recreational programs for residents and visitors. During his tenure in Ocean City, Perlozzo had oversight on all of the parks in the resort including the growth and development of the 58-acre Northside Park complex.

He also helped foster the growth and development of the municipally-owned Eagle’s Landing Golf Course along with other recreational areas, special events and even the Beach Patrol, which used to be under the Recreation and Parks Department.

Perlozzo earned a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation from West Virginia University, where he attended on a football scholarship. Prior to the taking the Ocean City Recreation and Parks director position in 1985, he served as Recreation and Parks Director for St. Albans, West Virginia from 1982 to 1985 where he played an integral role in developing a 90-acre park with a petting zoo, golf course and picnic shelters. In his new role, Perlozzo can bring those experiences and knowledge as the county continues to pursue a potential recreational sports complex.

“I am very excited about this opportunity to help improve the quality of life for all of the citizens of Worcester County,” he said. “I am looking forward to working with the communities to continue the vision of the Worcester County Commissioners.”

Perlozzo obtained Certified Leisure Professional status through the National Recreation and Parks Association. He also served six years as a member of the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, including two years as president.