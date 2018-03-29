FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island this week approved on first reading an ordinance change that would set additional landscaping requirements in the town’s commercial zone.

Last week, Bill Weistling, chair of the town’s Charter and Ordinance Committee, came before the Fenwick Island Town Council with a proposed zoning change that would require all rear yard setbacks in the commercial zone to include a professionally engineered or landscaped 5-foot vegetative stormwater buffer when abutting residential properties.

Currently, the town’s commercial zoning code calls for a professionally engineered or landscaped buffer on commercial lots located to the west of Route 1. Weistling said the requirement would be expanded to include commercial lots to the east of Route 1.

“On both the east and west side of the highway now we want the vegetative buffer to be professionally engineered or designed by a landscaping contractor,” he said.

Weistling added the amendment would also set requirements for the height and spacing of shrubs and trees planted in the vegetative buffer. He said the amendment calls for shrubs or trees that are a minimum of 2 feet in height and a maximum of 10 feet in height.

“We got together and tried to make this a little bit detailed in what we wanted, but we also didn’t want to restrict the businesses too much,” he said. “So what we came up with is basically what you see. It’s pretty simple.”

Property owner Jackie Napolitano said she was concerned the amendment would allow commercial property owners to plant low-lying shrubbery.

“They could put 2-foot plants and never really help the person that is living next to them,” she said.

Napolitano suggested the amendment name certain shrubs and trees that could be used.

Weistling explained the Charter and Ordinance Committee didn’t want to dictate what types of plants could be placed in the vegetative buffer.

“The whole purpose of the ordinance is not to provide a screen,” he said.” We always require them to have a fence back there. “This at least designates some plants so they don’t just plant flowers that are six inches (tall).”

The council voted 6-0, with Councilwoman Julie Lee absent, to approve the first reading. A public hearing on the proposed amendment will be held at a later date.