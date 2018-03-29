BERLIN – Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team wasted no time in its bid to win a fourth straight Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship, breezing to a 15-4 win over Gunston on the road in the season opener on Tuesday.

With a solid core of veteran players returning and a handful of new players ready to make their mark on the program, the Mallards took the field for the first real game on Tuesday against Gunston on the road and cruised to the 15-4 win over the Her-ons. Ironically, Worcester beat Gunston, 12-8, last year in the ESIAC championship game to claim its third straight title and the Herons were the first official game on the slate to start the 2018 campaign.

With a high-powered offense led by senior captains Tucker Brown and Sam Cantello, along with a stingy defense led by a core of veteran returning players, the outlook is bright for the Mallards as they attempt to with their fourth straight conference title. Anchoring the defense will be juniors Cooper Richins and Cole Berry. Senior Jack Fager will see most of the action in the goal for the Mallards and will be backed up by freshman Hunter Gentry.

Worcester played crosstown rival Stephen Decatur on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. The Mallards return to action next Wednesday with a home game against Caesar Rodney. In edition to its usual conference rivals, the Mallards will go out of conference for a handful of tough games including McQuaid, Parkside, Calverton and Salesianum, for example.