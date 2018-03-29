Delmarva Hand Dance Club Donates $1,000 To Community Church Of Ocean Pines Veterans Fund

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club recently donated $1,000 to the Community Church of Ocean Pines Veterans Fund at a dance at the Ocean City Elks Lodge on March 14, 2018. Pictured are club officers Judy Martin, Howard Simons, Joanne Arter and Barbara Mcardle, Community Church Emergency Outreach Coordinator Mary Yenney and Club President Eileen Smith.