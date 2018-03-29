Decatur’s Shea Griffin prepares to fire a pitch during the first inning of the Seahawks’ season opener on Monday. Griffin pitched two scoreless innings in the win over Northampton. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team got the 2018 campaign off to a good start this week with a 12-0 win over visiting Northampton in a cold, blustery home opener.

With a solid core of veteran returning players along with a few new faces, expectations are high for the Seahawks as they embark on the 2018 season. Solid veteran starting pitching, good defense and timely hitting is always the formula for winning baseball and Decatur has each of those attributes in spades heading into the season.

Shea Griffin started the game on Monday against Northampton and pitched two scoreless innings to get the win. Jack Rosenberg pitched the next three innings and allowed no runs and no walks while striking out six in relief to preserve the win for the Seahawks.

Offensively, Decatur was solid up and down the lineup despite the cold, windy conditions and scored 12 runs on 10 hits. Ryan Duncan, Tristan McDonough and Zach Pilarski each collected two hits for the Seahawks in the opening win over Northampton.

The Seahawks played in the Arundel Spring Baseball Easter Tournament on Thursday in action too late to be included in this edition. After that, the Seahawks play a steady diet of Bayside Conference teams including Wicomico at home next Tuesday. Decatur will then play the first of four straight on the road beginning next Thursday at Parkside.

The road trip also includes stops at Kent Island, Wicomico again, and Nandua. The Seahawks don’t play at home again until an April 12 game against county rival Snow Hill.