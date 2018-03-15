Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Announces Shelley Cohen As It’s Newest Member

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City has announced Shelley Cohen of Ocean Pines has become the newest member to join the club. She is a registered dietitian who has worked in the areas of home health and with individuals with intellectual disabilities. She is pictured with Kiwanis Club President Ralph Chinn, Kiwanian Steve Cohen, who sponsored his wife, Shelley, and Kiwanis Club Secretary and Membership Chair Pat Winkelmayer.