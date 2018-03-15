Atlantic General Hospital’s Junior Auxiliary Group presented a check to Atlantic General Hospital President and CEO Michael Franklin at its recent Bourbon and Bubbles fundraising event as a pledge toward the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation’s Campaign for the Future. More than 80 members of the Junior Auxiliary Group, along with family and friends, joined together at Rare and Rye to recognize the group’s significant contribution to the hospital’s $10 million philanthropic community support initiative. This was the group’s second installment toward a $25,000 pledge. Above, Jill Ferrante, JAG President, center, presented the check along with members of the JAG Executive Committee to Franklin; Jack Burbage, Campaign for the Future Co-Chair; Toni Keiser, AGH Vice President of Public Relations; and Tammy Patrick, AGH Development Officer. Submitted Photos