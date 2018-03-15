More than 175 exhibitors from a variety of fields will be on hand at this weekend’s Home, Condo and Outdoor Show in Ocean City. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The 34th Annual Home, Condo and Outdoor Show is returning to Ocean City’s Roland E. Powell Convention Center this weekend.

Show hours are Friday, March 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 18, (10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.).

With your “home sweet home” and your “home away from home: in mind, the professionals are here for you. Over 175 exhibitors will be on hand, featuring kitchens, baths, heating and cooling, furniture, appliances, energy conservation, water treatment, security, financial services, outdoor living and so much more.

Attendees can get tips, ideas and advice from the professionals with decorating, remodeling, accessorizing, renovating, landscaping and even building a home. The show is featured all “under-one-roof” weather controlled comfort and convenience.

Additional show highlights include show “specials” and bargains galore, the Art and Craft Fair, free drawings, valuable door prizes, and on Sunday, March 18, Temple Bat Yam’s raffle winner drawing.

Cost to attend at the door is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors (55 and up) and students ages 14-22 and children under 13 are free. Free admission is offered to military, police and fire service personnel with identification.