SALISBURY – Parents of Pittsville Elementary and Middle School students are asking for a student resource officer to be stationed at the school following alleged threats.

Parents came before school officials at a Wicomico County Board of Education meeting Tuesday to request a student resource officer (SRO) be placed at Pittsville Elementary and Middle School after a second threat made on Tuesday led some parents to keep their children home from school.

In a statement released Tuesday, Pittsville Principal Michael Cody said the school had partnered with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a student’s comments.

“Once our school was made aware, we responded immediately, with student and staff safety uppermost in our minds,” the statement reads. “We take very seriously any situation where a student’s words or actions may disrupt the school. In such situations, we conduct an immediate and thorough investigation. We administer appropriate discipline in accordance with the county Code of Conduct, with further repercussions possible as an outcome of a law enforcement investigation. While some families did choose to sign their students out for the day on Tuesday, please be assured that our dedicated school staff maintained a safe and orderly learning environment.”

Despite the school’s response, parents argued for improved safety measures at Pittsville Elementary and Middle.

Tonya Lewis, Pittsville’s PTA president, said she was made aware the school system funded positions for nine deputies who are stationed at middle and high schools throughout the county. Currently, Pittsville Elementary and Middle shares a SRO with Parkside High School.

“The only school lacking is Pittsville Elementary School and Middle School and my question is why is our school not being made as safe and held to the same safety standards as the remaining middle and high schools in our county,” she said.

Lewis said she wanted the board to hire an on-site SRO and address other safety issues at the school, including doors, locks and “out-of-date” portable classrooms.

“There are so many proactive ways we can solve this problem instead of being reactive when it’s too late,” she said. “Two gun threats in 30 days is absolutely unacceptable and I am here pleading for your support … We are ready for an SRO.”

Ben Brumley, president of the Wicomico County PTA, agreed.

“Every meeting I’ve been to of the Board of Education in the last two to three years there’s been an officer sitting out in the foyer,” he said. “There’s one there tonight. There was not one at my kids’ school today … It’s time you make my kids safe in my schools.”

Board President Donald Fitzgerald told parents he was listening to their concerns.

“We don’t respond, we listen,” he said. “I can tell you tonight Don Fitzgerald hears you loud and clear. Our objective is that everybody, students, administrators and anybody on our school property, is safe.”

Superintendent Donna Hanlin said the school system is already working with outside agencies to address school safety across the county.

“We are doing a number of things that we believe will address some of your concerns systemwide to make sure our schools are as safe as they can be,” she said.

Hanlin said Wicomico County Public Schools’ first step will be to conduct a full safety assessment of all county schools. She added the school system is currently working with the Maryland Center for School Safety to begin the process.

“Sooner rather than later we will be doing a full audit, a full assessment, of all of our schools, looking at the very things you are talking about,” she said. “We’ve had a number of meetings and we’ve talked about a lot of things we need to do, including fencing, secure vestibules, things related to portable classrooms, school resource officers, all of the things you are talking about.”

Hanlin said the school system’s needs will be prioritized following the assessment.

“We hear you loud and clear about a student resource officer in that area, and it’s something that is certainly on our radar,” she said.

In a statement released by Pittsville Elementary and Middle on Wedneday, Cody announced the school had investigated a third threat made on social media Tuesday evening and that a SRO would be on site for the day.

“We want to make you aware of an alleged threatening comments on social media involving two Pittsville students on Tuesday night,” the statement reads. “We immediately contacted Wicomico County Sheriff’s department, and cooperatively began investigation into the threats, and made contact with those alleged to be involved. Those students have been identified, and will not be present in school today, so rest assured that your student is safe in coming to school. We will have a school resource officer and other personnel on campus to greet your students as they arrive today.

We know that you must be concerned that there have been three alleged threats over the past few months, each by different students, but let me assure you that students did the right thing by reporting it. It’s been investigated, and students are not in school.”