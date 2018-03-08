West OC Armed Robbery Suspect Sought

by

WEST OCEAN CITY — Law enforcement agencies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a West Ocean City store early Thursday morning.

Around 2:43 a.m. on Thursday, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Wine Rack on Route 50 in West Ocean City for a reported armed robbery. Deputies requested the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) respond and assume the investigation. Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a K-9 search of the area with negative results.

WCBI detectives learned an African-American male roughly 6’ with a medium build wearing a blue New Balance sweatshirt and a gray bandana over his face entered the Wine Rack and brandished a butcher knife. The suspect directed the store employee to the cash registers where the suspect took an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

The suspect the fled the scene on foot heading east. Investigators are reviewing surveillance from the Wine Rack. Maryland State Police Crime Scene Technicians responded and processed the crime scene. Anyone are asking anyone with information about the armed robbery to contact WCBI at 410-632-1111, or Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Callers can remain anonymous.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.