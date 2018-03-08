WEST OCEAN CITY — Law enforcement agencies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a West Ocean City store early Thursday morning.

Around 2:43 a.m. on Thursday, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Wine Rack on Route 50 in West Ocean City for a reported armed robbery. Deputies requested the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) respond and assume the investigation. Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a K-9 search of the area with negative results.

WCBI detectives learned an African-American male roughly 6’ with a medium build wearing a blue New Balance sweatshirt and a gray bandana over his face entered the Wine Rack and brandished a butcher knife. The suspect directed the store employee to the cash registers where the suspect took an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

The suspect the fled the scene on foot heading east. Investigators are reviewing surveillance from the Wine Rack. Maryland State Police Crime Scene Technicians responded and processed the crime scene. Anyone are asking anyone with information about the armed robbery to contact WCBI at 410-632-1111, or Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Callers can remain anonymous.