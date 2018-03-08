OC Elementary Second Graders Collect Canned Goods For 100th Day Of School Project

Second grade students at class Ocean City Elementary School collected canned goods for their 100th day of school project. They collected over 600 canned goods to donate to Our Daily Bread, a local soup kitchen. Above, second grade teacher Abby Harrison and her class are pictured with volunteer Jan Faust from Our Daily Bread. Submitted Photos