SELBYVILLE – A comedian, a Tony Award winner and other notable performers will grace the Freeman Stage at Bayside this summer. In a press conference Thursday, Michelle Freeman, president of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, unveiled the first portion of this year’s lineup of artists who will usher the Freeman Stage into its 11th season…. Read more »
OCEAN CITY — No consensus was reached this week on the start time for the Boardwalk fireworks and after a spirited debate, the issue was sent back to the drawing board. For years, the Boardwalk fireworks shows on Monday and Tuesday night began at 10 p.m. Last year after an often-contentious debate, the downtown fireworks… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — After the second major coastal storm in a week passes through the mid-Atlantic region, the search for a second victim and more wreckage from last week’s plane crash off the coast of the resort is expected to resume. Late last Wednesday night, a Cessna 172S Skyhawk airplane occupied by a flight instructor… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Having a Coca-Cola logo on the town’s water tower near the Route 90 Bridge will not become a reality after a divided council called the idea a “sell-out” and nixed the concept this week. In September, town officials renewed the beverage contract with Coca-Cola, making it the official soft drink of Ocean… Read more »